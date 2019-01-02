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Muslims Launch Terror Attacks Across Europe For New Years
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1294 views • January 02, 2019
A recent knife attack in Manchester, UK has authorities shifting blame away from Islamic jihad as a motivating factor. Paul Joseph Watson joins Alex to discuss the growing violence in Europe as open borders take effect and the future for President Trump in 2019.
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