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Technology Outpaces Human Control, Will Dictate Humanity's Future
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1431 views • January 02, 2019
In technology, AI learns to cheat and deceive its programmers and consumers are finally realizing the danger of internet-of-things surveillance. Will humanity awaken to the threat of trans-humanism before its too late, or will we fall to the future that our technocratic elites wish to impose upon us?
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