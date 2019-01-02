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The Global Financial Reset - Trump, Money and the Fed Part 1 of 2
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294 views • January 02, 2019
Author John Michael Chambers and Economist Dr. Kirk Elliott break down President Trumps strong economic policies and the Global Federal Reserve.
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