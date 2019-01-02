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#1 Clear Summer Sky Being Sprayed
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21 views • January 02, 2019
Sorry about the shaky video!
It annoys me the most when it is a lovely clear Summer sky and then it gets sprayed. And again and again. Until the Sun is blocked.
Comment or email if you know what plane it is in the video.
Email: [email protected]
It annoys me the most when it is a lovely clear Summer sky and then it gets sprayed. And again and again. Until the Sun is blocked.
Comment or email if you know what plane it is in the video.
Email: [email protected]
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