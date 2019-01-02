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#2 And Here Comes The Next Sky Destroyer
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16 views • January 02, 2019
Sorry again about the poor quality of videos!
I just want to get a load of videos I made online over the next few days.
I'm going to get them all out no matter how bad they are!
There are some good ones!
Please email me if you have any better ones!
In this video, you can see another plane like the last one going by. I think it was filmed right after the previous one. They seem to keep on coming.
Email: [email protected]
I just want to get a load of videos I made online over the next few days.
I'm going to get them all out no matter how bad they are!
There are some good ones!
Please email me if you have any better ones!
In this video, you can see another plane like the last one going by. I think it was filmed right after the previous one. They seem to keep on coming.
Email: [email protected]
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