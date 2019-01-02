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GCR, Delusions & Realities- Trump+Q, Rothschild, Rodrigues, SwissIndo, Manna World Holding Trust
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81 views • January 02, 2019
I have focused my life on bringing Abundance to the people of the world by putting my time and effort into Global Currency Reset "GCR". On a trip to Lao to visit SwissIndo to learn about the global immunity to deal with the historic bonds. I then over 20 trips to China, under a mandate from the Rodrigues Trust to lodge the historical bonds and other assets from the mountain warehouses in China for the GCR.
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Contact me via Telegram ID: @DanLutz
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Contact me via Telegram ID: @DanLutz
Keywords
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