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The Rapture vs Second Coming - 5 Misunderstandings - Perry Stone [mirrored]
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18 views • January 02, 2019
Mirrored copy of 2 part "5 Misunderstandings About the Resurrection & Gathering" (Parts 1 & 2) posted 9 Aug 2011 on Perry Stone channel:
(1) excerpt from 3:45 to 10:00 of PART 1 [https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nCyIehHzIwg];
(2) excerpt from 0:00 to 7:34 of PART 2 [https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=m6-OLK__nlk]
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VIDEO IS NOT MONETIZED. Fair Use Notice: This not-for-profit, educational, and/or criticism or commentary use constitutes fair use of copyrighted material (§107 of US Copyright Act).
(1) excerpt from 3:45 to 10:00 of PART 1 [https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nCyIehHzIwg];
(2) excerpt from 0:00 to 7:34 of PART 2 [https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=m6-OLK__nlk]
.
VIDEO IS NOT MONETIZED. Fair Use Notice: This not-for-profit, educational, and/or criticism or commentary use constitutes fair use of copyrighted material (§107 of US Copyright Act).
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