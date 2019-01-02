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Trump tweets Obama built a wall around his mansion for security
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502 views • January 02, 2019
As negotiations over funding President Trump's border wall and ending the partial government shutdown remain at a standstill, 800,000 federal workers are in limbo; Kevin Corke reports from the White House.
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