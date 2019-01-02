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Fall Of The Republic: 10/21/2009
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13 views • January 02, 2019
Fall Of The Republic: The Presidency Of Barack H. Obama documents how an offshore corporate cartel is bankrupting the U.S. economy by design. Leaders are now declaring that world government has arrived and that the dollar will be replaced by a new global currency. President Obama has brazenly violated Article 1 Section 9 of the U.S. Constitution by seating himself at the head of United Nations' Security Council, thus becoming the first U.S. president to chair the world body.
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