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THE LONE GUNMEN - EPISODE 1 - PILOT
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25 views • January 02, 2019
PREDICTIVE PROGRAMMING COURTESY OF THE CIA. THIS EPISODE WAS SHOT A YEAR BEFORE 911. COINCIDENCE? ACCORDING TO ACTOR DEAN HAGLUND, THE SCRIPT FOR THIS SHOW WAS WRITTEN BY THE CIA. HE TOLD ALEX JONES THIS WHEN HE VISITED THE INFOWARS STUDIOS. MORE FOLLOW. STAY TUNED.
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