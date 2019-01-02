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BANNED “Police State” episode pulled from air
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88 views • January 02, 2019
Alex spoke with Gov. Jesse Ventura and discovered that he was fully aware of the fact that “Police State” had been pulled due to pressure from within the government. The former Minnesota governor and star of the show indicated that he’s not ready to make a full statement yet as he’s still investigating the details and talking with network execs....
December 3, 2010
https://www.infowars.com/police-state-episode-of-hit-ventura-show-covering-concentration-camps-pulled-from-air/
December 3, 2010
https://www.infowars.com/police-state-episode-of-hit-ventura-show-covering-concentration-camps-pulled-from-air/
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