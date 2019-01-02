Why Angelina Jolie Needs To Go To Prison!

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Published on Mar 13, 2012
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Visit Alex's website.
She is a propagandist in the employ of the UN pushing proxy wars. She and the UN have blood all over their hands.
http://www.infowars.com/
http://www.prisonplanet.tv/