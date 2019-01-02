© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Wisdom & Gold Intro
Follow
0
Share
Report
5 views • January 02, 2019
Wisdom is daily direction from the bible.
Gold are ideas that are discussed on this channel.
This focus is on culture, art, and design.
Sign up for my email and join my community called "FREEDOM thru ART,"
together we will design and create remarkable art projects.
Gold are ideas that are discussed on this channel.
This focus is on culture, art, and design.
Sign up for my email and join my community called "FREEDOM thru ART,"
together we will design and create remarkable art projects.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.