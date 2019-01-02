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MARSH V ALABAMA; SOCIAL MEDIA CENSORSHIP UNCONSTITUTIONAL
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3 views • January 02, 2019
Privately owned corporations, open to the public, cannot discriminate by denying constitutionally protected speech.
“Ownership does not always mean absolute dominion.”
The more an owner, for his advantage, opens up his property for use by the public in general, the more do his rights become circumscribed by the statutory and constitutional rights of those who use it.
In order to enable the public to be properly informed, their information must be uncensored.
“Ownership does not always mean absolute dominion.”
The more an owner, for his advantage, opens up his property for use by the public in general, the more do his rights become circumscribed by the statutory and constitutional rights of those who use it.
In order to enable the public to be properly informed, their information must be uncensored.
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