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Preaching to the Culture
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2 views • January 02, 2019
Pastor David Grisham on what preaching to the culture means. Speaking to aspects or elements of the American culture as it is today will cost you something... When you confront culture with the Word of God and proclaim God's position on issues then you will feel the heat of reprisals.
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