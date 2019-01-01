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Oneness: The Religion of the Antichrist | Full Documentary
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44 views • January 01, 2019
Watch this new documentary called "Oneness: The Religion of the Antichrist" by Brother Steven Harper of Stedfast Baptist Church. This film exposes the false doctrine of Oneness/Modalism and connects it to the coming new world order of the end times.
Original video: http://bit.ly/OnenessX
____________________
www.thenewifb.com
Original video: http://bit.ly/OnenessX
____________________
www.thenewifb.com
Keywords
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