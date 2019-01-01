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Children of Wrath - Supernatural Dimensions
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41 views • January 01, 2019
Title track from "Supernatural Dimensions". This song deals with spiritual warfare as well as the advance of technology by man in an effort to "tear the veil" between our world and the spirit world with things like CERN. Hard hitting, emotional sounding blackened symphonic death metal with a scifi twist!
childrenofwrath.bandcamp.com
www.childrenofwrath.com
@child_of_wrath
https://www.facebook.com/ChildrenofWrath/
childrenofwrath.bandcamp.com
www.childrenofwrath.com
@child_of_wrath
https://www.facebook.com/ChildrenofWrath/
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