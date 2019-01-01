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Redchun on the Ridge
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302 views • January 01, 2019
This video is a collection of encounters, research, & Bigfoot evidence gathered by John Redchun in the Derry, PA area from 2007 - 2018. We drive to the areas for you to see & also share our stories along the way.
00:38 Daytime Encounter at Keystone
04:37 History of Derry & Background
09:11 Tracks found in Snow
13:50 Early Days & Squatch Squad
15:42 Nighttime Calls & Answers
22:05 Figures captured on Trailcams
26:48 Face to Face Encounter
43:17 Evidence Collection Highlight Video
00:38 Daytime Encounter at Keystone
04:37 History of Derry & Background
09:11 Tracks found in Snow
13:50 Early Days & Squatch Squad
15:42 Nighttime Calls & Answers
22:05 Figures captured on Trailcams
26:48 Face to Face Encounter
43:17 Evidence Collection Highlight Video
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