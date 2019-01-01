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DIY Concrete Disaster and Save!
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30 views • January 01, 2019
This is what happens when you try to lay your own concrete. The owner of this house had a dog walk poured and try to trowel it himself. After screwing that up he tried to pour an overlay over it. Ouch! Here's a video on how to turn a concrete disaster into a beautiful and functional work of art. Find out more at https://cretoseal.com/ or at http://sweetconcrete.com/
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