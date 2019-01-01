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Global Alert News - #177 - Dane Wigington
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20 views • January 01, 2019
Things are really heating up. An attorney in Florida was just barred from practicing law because he speaks out to educate people about geoengineering...AKA..."chemtrails".
Illegal "gag order" imposed on employees of NOAA and the National Weather Service. Administrators keep telling everyone that the heavy, expanding, and persistent trails are just "water vapor". Then why the gag order? We know why. They want to shut down the truth and KEEP lying about it.
Illegal "gag order" imposed on employees of NOAA and the National Weather Service. Administrators keep telling everyone that the heavy, expanding, and persistent trails are just "water vapor". Then why the gag order? We know why. They want to shut down the truth and KEEP lying about it.
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