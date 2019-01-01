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The Inward Journey Home ~ Global Earth Repair
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3 views • January 01, 2019
Adam welcomes Michael Pilarski, permaculturist and founder of the first-ever Global Earth Repair Converence (GERC), which will be held May 3-5, 2019 in Port Townsend, Washington.
To learn more about the Global Repair Conference, please visit:
http://bit.ly/2rZO0D1
Donate to Global Earth Repair Fundraiser
http://bit.ly/2EU3jEU
Connect with Adam
To Purchase Adam's Book
I Am My Body, NOT!
http://bit.ly/IBDYNOT
ONDOC ENROLLMENT LINK: http://bit.ly/2KJb6Xd
To learn more about the Global Repair Conference, please visit:
http://bit.ly/2rZO0D1
Donate to Global Earth Repair Fundraiser
http://bit.ly/2EU3jEU
Connect with Adam
To Purchase Adam's Book
I Am My Body, NOT!
http://bit.ly/IBDYNOT
ONDOC ENROLLMENT LINK: http://bit.ly/2KJb6Xd
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