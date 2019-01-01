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Is It Right To Focus Only On The Positive In 2019?
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1155 views • January 01, 2019
Alex Jones and callers discuss the nuanced battle-lines in the information war, and they beg the question: Can Infowars be positive about the future in this new year while combating the negativity, demonization, defamation, and outright lies from the mainstream media?
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