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Man Assaulted By Leftist At Vape Shop Speaks Out
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1570 views • January 01, 2019
A viral video exposes a leftist that tried to deny a Trump supporter from purchasing a product at a vape shop in GA. Ian Furgeson joins Alex via Skype to discuss the insanity of liberal snowflakes that can’t accept that Trump is their president.
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