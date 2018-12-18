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Melanie Shaw Protest Video 3 - 18th December 2018
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112 views • December 31, 2018
On 18th December 2018 a protest to raise awareness of political prisoner and child abuse victim Melanie Shaw took place on the green opposite the Houses of Parliament.
This is the third of four videos from that protest.
This is the third of four videos from that protest.
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