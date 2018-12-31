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Don't Let The Left Control Your Life!
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824 views • December 31, 2018
Whether its the non stop assault on our free speech. Or the digital gulags overseen by the congressional minions of the foreign interests of the technocrats. Or the critical theory and virtue signaling backed up by violent rhetoric now a common theme in our society. The left is finding six ways from Sunday to exercise control over the rights and culture of the average American citizen. It has to stop.
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