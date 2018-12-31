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The Painful Truth Confirmed: Mattis And Kelly Were Deep State Operatives Working Against Trump
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2071 views • December 31, 2018
Alex Jones reveals how former Defense Secretary James "Maddog" Mattis and former White House Chief of Staff John Kelly stabbed President Trump in the back after leaving his historic administration by making negative, misleading statements to the mainstream media.
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