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SHOCK REPORT: European Military Ready To Overthrow EU
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2253 views • December 31, 2018
The migrant crisis in Europe has reached unprecedented levels. Dan Lyman of InfoWars Europe joins Alex to discuss the collapse of the west as leftists promote open borders.
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