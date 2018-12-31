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We are all slaves to central banks. How the FED really "works"
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3 views • December 31, 2018
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If you ever wanted a quick down to the point video on how the FED works this is the video for you.
Catch us live on Twitch, DLIVe.TV and Bit.Chute / Thelibertyadvisor
If you ever wanted a quick down to the point video on how the FED works this is the video for you.
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