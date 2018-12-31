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Globalist Newspapers Admit World Government Collapsed In 2018
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350 views • December 31, 2018
Alex Jones breaks down how German Chancellor Angela Merkel defies all logic by calling for more waves of mass migration from the Middle East to help manage the Muslim migrants already in Germany and across the continent of Europe.
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