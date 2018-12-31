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2019 Will Be Year Of The Great Globalist Counter Offensive
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752 views • December 31, 2018
Alex Jones uses a Wall Street Journal article to help illustrate how the coming new year, 2019, will be primarily defined by the globalists attempts to counter nationalist movements worldwide to try and reestablish their international order which has been shattered by populists from 2016-2018.
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