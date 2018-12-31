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How The PC Culture Created The Game Stop Transexual Viral Video
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135 views • December 31, 2018
A new video recording of a transgender woman exploding on a GameStop employee is emerged out of Albuquerque, New Mexico late Friday evening that is raising eyebrows on Twitter where it gathered viral attention.
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