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Week in Review | Dec 26, 2018 Discussion
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2 views • December 31, 2018
The Week in Review discussion for the week leading up to December 26, 2018 included Pastor Tommy McMurtry, Pastor Joe Major, Pastor Steven Anderson, Brother Adam Fannin, and Pastor Donnie Romero.
Original video: http://bit.ly/2BPorZR
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www.thenewifb.com
Original video: http://bit.ly/2BPorZR
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www.thenewifb.com
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