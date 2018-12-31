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Joe Rogan Bows To The Globalists, Denies Alex Jones Chance To Defend Himself
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864 views • December 31, 2018
Joe Rogan has known Alex Jones for years, yet Joe will not allow Alex to come on his podcast and defend himself against the globalist propaganda now targeting Alex and InfoWars.
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