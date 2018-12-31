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Pelosi Plots Impeachment Circus For 2019
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1124 views • December 31, 2018
Nancy Pelosi is standing up for the elitist career politicians she proudly represents. Scolding an Executive Office that has become a voice in the wilderness of the District of Criminals. How dare President Trump declare the buck stops with him when it comes to protecting the U.S. border, it's sovereignty, and it's citizens!
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