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The 2019 Wall Caused Martial Law Response to Riots as America Implodes
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55 views • December 31, 2018
The 2019 Wall Caused Martial Law Response to Riots as America Implodes Like WTC7 did on 9/11/2001
Posted without permission For Educational and Research use only
Fair Use, as allowed under Title 17 Chapter 1 Section 107 (Fair Use)
---{==Truth Matters=>
Problem Reaction Solution
No Wall, No Food Aid, No Jobs, No Money, No Hope
Riots, Martial Law, Police State, Gun Grab
NWO - Gray State The Rise - Rough Cut- Directed by David Crowley
https://www.brighteon.com/5828397428001
Posted without permission For Educational and Research use only
Fair Use, as allowed under Title 17 Chapter 1 Section 107 (Fair Use)
---{==Truth Matters=>
Problem Reaction Solution
No Wall, No Food Aid, No Jobs, No Money, No Hope
Riots, Martial Law, Police State, Gun Grab
NWO - Gray State The Rise - Rough Cut- Directed by David Crowley
https://www.brighteon.com/5828397428001
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