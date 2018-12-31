© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Jim Garrison Files Part 3
Follow
0
Share
Report
48 views • December 31, 2018
This is to the 1,000s of you showing an intense interest in THE GARRISON FILES! After I posted the video announcing it, GOOGLE sent a letter demonetizing my site...even though we far exceed their requirements of subscribers and views. Since GOOGLE gives us no human to talk to, there is no way to challenge their draconian decision. We've completed the 1st amazing release...so rest assured THE GARRISON FILES will be released regularly..but maybe not on YouTube.
Happy NEWS Year!!!
Happy NEWS Year!!!
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.