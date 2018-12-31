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Life on the Ball
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153 views • December 31, 2018
Life on the Ball is a single off The Flat Earth Movement Album available here: http://www.ericdubay.bandcamp.com
Lyrics: Life on the ball, fantastic we don’t fall, amazing how the sun can shine so high. Life on the ball, gravity explains it all, be thankful that the moon remains in your sky.
You don’t have to be three standard deviations higher than the average Asian to see someone’s pissing down your leg and telling you it’s raining. Who’s your teacher? I’ll step in the class and...
Lyrics: Life on the ball, fantastic we don’t fall, amazing how the sun can shine so high. Life on the ball, gravity explains it all, be thankful that the moon remains in your sky.
You don’t have to be three standard deviations higher than the average Asian to see someone’s pissing down your leg and telling you it’s raining. Who’s your teacher? I’ll step in the class and...
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