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The 2009 Man Made Bird Flu Pandemic that almost happened
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49 views • December 31, 2018
The 2009 Man Made Bird Flu Pandemic that almost was (Thank God for others due diligence)
Posted without permission For Educational and Research use only
Fair Use, as allowed under Title 17 Chapter 1 Section 107 (Fair Use)
---{==Truth Matters=>
Baxter combined Bird Flu with Human Flu and sent it out to make vaccines.
(Baxter made a Bio-Weapon and distributed it to 18 Countries)
YT playlist for all 10 parts of Contaminated Bird Flu Vaccines
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PL184F1B5E648E4AB4
Posted without permission For Educational and Research use only
Fair Use, as allowed under Title 17 Chapter 1 Section 107 (Fair Use)
---{==Truth Matters=>
Baxter combined Bird Flu with Human Flu and sent it out to make vaccines.
(Baxter made a Bio-Weapon and distributed it to 18 Countries)
YT playlist for all 10 parts of Contaminated Bird Flu Vaccines
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PL184F1B5E648E4AB4
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