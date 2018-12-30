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INFOWARS ANCHOR DAVID KNIGHT HAS SUFFERED A SERIOUS HEART ATTACK, WILL UNDERGO SURGERY TOMORROW MORNING
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3706 views • December 30, 2018
Infowars anchor David Knight has suffered a massive heart attack, and is scheduled to undergo serious surgery Monday morning. We ask that you send your thoughts and prayers to David Knight and his family — thank you! Also, Alex Jones breaks down the latest with Big Tech’s assault on free speech and the left’s efforts to ram their radical agenda down America’s throat.
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