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What can President Trump do to continue to positively impact the economy in 2019?
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117 views • December 30, 2018
Republican Rep. Darrell Issa, former Trump 2016 campaign manager Corey Lewandowski and former Trump 2016 deputy campaign manager David Bossie weigh in on the highs and lows of the 2018 U.S. economy.
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