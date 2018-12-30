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The Cross
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24 views • December 30, 2018
12/30/18-Preaching-(Sun AM Service)
Understanding How We Trust In the Saving Blood of Christ When We Come To the Cross and Believe In Christ Jesus; Seeing, Too, How the Change From Being Born-Again Differs From Mere Resolutions To Do Better; and Steps To Ensure That We Are Not Bewitched By Any Sort of Deceiving Spirit. Bible: Galatians 6:14-15
Archives: A large archive of Pastor Lawson teaching can be found at http://pastorcharleslawson.org
Understanding How We Trust In the Saving Blood of Christ When We Come To the Cross and Believe In Christ Jesus; Seeing, Too, How the Change From Being Born-Again Differs From Mere Resolutions To Do Better; and Steps To Ensure That We Are Not Bewitched By Any Sort of Deceiving Spirit. Bible: Galatians 6:14-15
Archives: A large archive of Pastor Lawson teaching can be found at http://pastorcharleslawson.org
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