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Vaccines are Bio-Weapons to mass Exterminate Humans
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964 views • December 30, 2018
Vaccines are Bio-Weapons for mass Extermination of Humans
Posted without permission For Educational and Research use only
Fair Use, as allowed under Title 17 Chapter 1 Section 107 (Fair Use)
---{==Truth Matters=>
While H5N1 doesn't easily infect people, H3N2 viruses do.
If someone exposed to a mixture of the two had been
simultaneously infected with both strains, he or she could
have served as an incubator for a hybrid virus able to
transmit easily to and among people.
Posted without permission For Educational and Research use only
Fair Use, as allowed under Title 17 Chapter 1 Section 107 (Fair Use)
---{==Truth Matters=>
While H5N1 doesn't easily infect people, H3N2 viruses do.
If someone exposed to a mixture of the two had been
simultaneously infected with both strains, he or she could
have served as an incubator for a hybrid virus able to
transmit easily to and among people.
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