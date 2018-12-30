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Tammy Stewart- Vaccines Destroyed my Family
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214 views • December 30, 2018
Because doctors were in denial about the injuries that vaccines caused her baby boy, Tammy was accused of Munchausen By Proxy, was jailed and had her other children taken into Foster care. Also the EMTs caused brain blood vessel damage during continued CPR attempts to revive him after multiple seizures. For this reason, they accused her of shaking her baby. And the story keeps getting worse.
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