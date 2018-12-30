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The Gospel according to Luke (KJV) Full Film (480p)
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17 views • December 30, 2018
The Gospel according to Luke (KJB) Full Film (480p)
Posted without permission For Educational and Research use only
Fair Use, as allowed under Title 17 Chapter 1 Section 107 (Fair Use)
Source - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JTb4UIbnOHE
tmantz625
Published on Jan 30, 2013
(one of a small few movies that is true to the King James Bible Text)
Posted without permission For Educational and Research use only
Fair Use, as allowed under Title 17 Chapter 1 Section 107 (Fair Use)
Source - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JTb4UIbnOHE
tmantz625
Published on Jan 30, 2013
(one of a small few movies that is true to the King James Bible Text)
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