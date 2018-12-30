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Alight
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1 view • December 30, 2018
uploaded by Jason keyser
Published on Jun 24, 2011 on youtube
original description:
Brigham Young University Center for Animation Presents Alight, a short film about a boy made of fire and a girl made of water.
________
preserving another video for posterity
Published on Jun 24, 2011 on youtube
original description:
Brigham Young University Center for Animation Presents Alight, a short film about a boy made of fire and a girl made of water.
________
preserving another video for posterity
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