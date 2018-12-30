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History of The King James Bible Gods Perfect Word
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15 views • December 30, 2018
History of The King James Bible Gods Perfect Word
Posted without permission For Educational and Research use only
Fair Use, as allowed under Title 17 Chapter 1 Section 107 (Fair Use)
Source - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eGwwScorP6w
KJV1611. co
Published on Sep 7, 2015
http://KingJamesVideoMinistries.com
Get your Pure KJV Bible Here: http://PurewordsofTruth.com/
Posted without permission For Educational and Research use only
Fair Use, as allowed under Title 17 Chapter 1 Section 107 (Fair Use)
Source - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eGwwScorP6w
KJV1611. co
Published on Sep 7, 2015
http://KingJamesVideoMinistries.com
Get your Pure KJV Bible Here: http://PurewordsofTruth.com/
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