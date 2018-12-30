© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Infowars News Blitz EP 297
Follow
0
Share
Report
4 views • December 30, 2018
On this Final episode of the year, I look back on the what happen in 2018 (sort of) and what 2019 might bring for me and this series and what's coming down the road. Update: for the Frist week in January there won't be a video I'm taking one week break from all of this. Next video will be on 12th. Happy New Year everyone.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.