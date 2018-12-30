End Of The World Economy? | Wasn't This Supposed To Happen 40+ Years Ago?

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Published on Dec 29, 2018
There may be a dip to distract from Israel's operations in the Middle East. They have 5G to set up, crypto block chain cashless...till then, things will limp along.
Securing Our Interests
http://www.securingourinterests.org/