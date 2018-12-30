America Leaves Afghanistan | Russia China And Iran Move in

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Published on Dec 26, 2018
US sees China, Russia and Iran as key players in Afghanistan
https://www.thekashmirmonitor.net/us-...
Israel leads the entire program with US technology it happily sells to Russia and China - as Trump put giant tariffs on China - in stepped Trumps best friend Bi Bi and Trump said...nothing.
In Beijing, Netanyahu looks to ‘marry Israel’s technology with China’s capacity’
https://www.timesofisrael.com/in-beij...