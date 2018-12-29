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You Are Witnessing/Watching the Systematic Destruction of the OLD GUARD - Part 2B Google
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16 views • December 29, 2018
Old Guard multiple meanings w/ a focus on some long-standing institutions. Focus on Google's beginnings, and the reading of the article of How the CIA Made Google - final portion of the article.
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